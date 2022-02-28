Western Sanctions Intended To Bring Down Putin Regime, Says UK

Russia-Ukraine War: The UK said the sanctions aim to inflict financial pain on Putin. (File)

Western sanctions in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine are designed to topple Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said Monday.

But he also denied that regime change is the main goal, apparently rowing back at a daily briefing, after Britain, the United States and European Union imposed a biting series of measures against Putin.

"The measures we are introducing, that large parts of the world are introducing, are to bring down the Putin regime," the spokesman, who speaks on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

"We have introduced widespread sanctions, we aim to inflict financial pain on Putin and his regime to stymie the Russian war machine as it attempts to subjugate a democratic European country," he said.

But pressed on the wider goals of the sanctions drive, the spokesman added: "We're not seeking anything in terms of regime change."

"What we're talking about here clearly is how we stop Russia seeking to subjugate a democratic country. That's been the message throughout."

