Ukraine To Let Citizens Over Age Of 60 Join Armed Forces

The law will allow them to sign a one-year contract for non-combat roles if they pass medical tests, according to an explanatory note on the parliament's website.

Ukraine has launched several initiatives to attract more people into the armed forces (File)
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday signed a law allowing Ukrainian people over 60 to join the armed forces, which are struggling to find recruits as the Russian invasion drags through a fourth year.

"A significant number of citizens aged 60 and over have expressed a strong desire to voluntarily join the defence of the state," the note said.

"It is necessary to involve a larger number of people who wish to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," it said.

Ukraine has launched several initiatives to attract more people into the armed forces -- including with a one-year contract and financial incentives for people aged 18 to 24.

It also lowered the mobilisation age from 27 to 25 in April 2024 -- resisting calls from the US administration to lower it to 18.

