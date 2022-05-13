'G7 Unity Vital': UK, France Urge Allies To Keep Pressure On Putin Amid Ukraine Conflict

Western countries have supplied Ukraine artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, etc. (FIle)

G7 industrialised nations are "strongly united" in backing Ukraine until its "victory" against Russia, France said today, as Britain urged more weapons for Kyiv to keep up the pressure against Vladimir Putin.

"It is very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine, by increasing the sanctions," said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as she arrived for a second day of talks with her Group of Seven counterparts.

"G7 unity has been vital during this crisis," she added.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the G7 countries were "very strongly united" in their will to "continue in the long term to support Ukraine's fight for its sovereignty until Ukraine's victory".

The foreign ministers are meeting over three days in the resort of Wangels in Germany, which currently holds the presidency of the group.

The war in Ukraine is set to be the main topic on the agenda, with Ukrainian and Moldovan foreign ministers Dmytro Kuleba and Nicu Popescu also on the guest list.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 but Ukrainian forces managed to push Moscow's forces back from Kyiv, and the conflict is now well into its third month.

Western countries have supplied Ukraine with weapons, including artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank weapons and other powerful materiel, but Kyiv has been pushing allies for more support.

Mr Le Drian also pointed to the global effects of what he called a "lasting conflict...particularly in the area of food security".

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had also on Thursday highlighted the growing impact of the war on poorer countries.

"We as the strongest industrialised democracies have a special responsibility" to help poorer nations weather the food and energy squeezes caused by the war, the minister said.

