'No Meaningful Efforts By Russia To End Ukraine War': US

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbouring country.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Russia was not making serious efforts in negotiations with Ukraine to end the three-week war.

"On the one hand, we commend Ukraine for being at the table despite being under bombardment every minute of the day," Blinken said.

"At the same time, I have not seen any meaningful efforts by Russia to bring this war that it is perpetrating to a conclusion through diplomacy."

