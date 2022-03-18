'No Meaningful Efforts By Russia To End Ukraine War': US

Washington:
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Russia was not making serious efforts in negotiations with Ukraine to end the three-week war.
"On the one hand, we commend Ukraine for being at the table despite being under bombardment every minute of the day," Blinken said.
"At the same time, I have not seen any meaningful efforts by Russia to bring this war that it is perpetrating to a conclusion through diplomacy."
