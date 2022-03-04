No Fake News, Please: Russia Introduces Jail Terms For 'False Information'

Russian lawmakers approved legislation on fake news amid Ukraine invasion.

Russian lawmakers on Friday approved legislation providing up to 15 years in jail for any publication of fake news about the Russian armed forces, one week after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

The bill, adopted after a third reading, sets out jail terms of varying lengths and fines against people who publish "knowingly false information" about the military, with harsher penalties to hit when dissemination is deemed to have serious consequences.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)