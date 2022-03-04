Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Fire At Ukraine's Nuclear Power Plant After Russian Attack

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia's invasion of its neighbor is entering its ninth day.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, was on fire early morning today after an attack by Russian troops, the mayor of the nearby town of Energodar said.

There has been fierce fighting between local forces and Russian troops, Dmytro Orlov said in an online post, adding that there had been casualties without giving details.

Ukraine and Russia agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, officials from both sides said yesterday, the only tangible progress from a second round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier yesterday that Moscow's advance in Ukraine is going "according to plan", as he opens a meeting with his security council. Russia is at war with "neo-Nazis" and that "Russians and Ukrainians are one people", he added.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called for direct talks with Putin, as the "only way to stop the war", urging the West to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia will advance on the rest of Europe otherwise, with the Baltic states first in line.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Ukraine-Russia War: