Russia Attacks Ukrainian Nuclear Plant, Kyiv Urges Ceasefire: 10 Facts

Russian President Vladimir Putin today said that the invasion of Ukraine is "going to plan". In a televised address, Putin said that Russia was rooting out "neo-Nazis", and said that he will never "give up on (his) conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people".

Since Russia launched the military offensive last Thursday, over a million refugees have fled Ukraine.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant is on fire after an attack by Russian troops invading Ukraine, a spokesperson said. "As a result of shelling by Russian forces on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, a fire broke out," spokesman Andrei Tuz said in a video.

Facebook and multiple media websites were partially inaccessible in Russia on Friday, as authorities crack down on critical voices and fighting rages in Ukraine.

US lawmakers have urged President Joe Biden to ban oil imports from Russia as further punishment.

Leaders of the Quad grouping of countries - the United States, India, Australia and Japan - agreed on Thursday that what is happening to Ukraine should not be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific.

Russian forces have taken the Black Sea port of Kherson in southern Ukraine, the first major city to fall after a string of setbacks for Moscow. They have also encircled the strategic port city of Mariupol, which is without water or electricity.

The United Nations has opened a probe into alleged war crimes, as the Russian military bombards cities in Ukraine with shells and missiles, forcing civilians to take shelter in basements.

Oil prices soared again as the Ukraine war sparked a run on commodities that raised fears of "stagflation" and stocks on Wall Street and in Europe fell as investors hoped central banks will be prudent as they move to tighten monetary policy.