'World Saw Me Through NDTV': Injured Indian Student From Kyiv Hospital

Russia-Ukraine War: Harjot Singh was trying to escape Kyiv and was wounded in firing.

Harjot Singh, the student who was shot at while trying to escape from Ukraine capital Kyiv, said he was hit multiple times and his leg was fractured.

"The bullet entered from my shoulder. They took out a bullet from my chest... my leg was fractured," Harjot Singh said, speaking from the Kyiv City Hospital.

"I kept calling officials. I wanted some facility to take me to Lviv. But no one has contacted me. Only NDTV reached out to me. Now the whole world will know the reality of what is happening," he said.

Harjot Singh was in a cab with his friends, trying to reach the border when he was shot. He was trying to escape Kyiv and somehow reach Lviv.

"I contacted the embassy people and asked if they can provide the facility to take me to Lviv. I can't walk. But all I get is fake comments," he said.

The student, who is from Chhattarpur near Delhi, said, "many more Harjots are trapped in Kyiv".

"Many have shut themselves in their homes, they don't know what is happening. I have been continuously trying to speak to embassy. But I told them - you left for Lviv even before us. The embassy is supposed to stay and help students," he said.

"My only message is that whatever has happened, we can't do anything about it. We can only hope for the best. People have seen me through NDTV... now people should know what the reality is... what is happening on the ground."

On his family back in India, he said, choking up: "My mother kept crying... Mothers will be mothers. My family could not stop weeping."

According to the government, nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's borders in the past few days. Over 6,000 have been flown back home and around 1,700 are waiting to leave Ukraine, officials said.

Before war broke out, around 20,000 Indians, mainly medical students, were in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, an Indian student was killed in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, when he was standing in a queue outside a grocery store. 21-year-old Naveen Shekharappa of Karnataka had stepped out to stock up on food before taking the train out of the city.

Scores of students have been trying to escape Ukraine by somehow reaching the borders, where they can cross over to countries from where they are being flown back to India in evacuation flights under "Operation Ganga".