Drone Video Shows Extent Of Damage In Ukraine's Borodyanka

A residential building destroyed by shelling in Borodyanka on March 3. (Reuters Photo)

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Russian forces are moving ahead, destroying key cities and even attacking a nuclear plant. A video has now emerged on social media, which shows the extent of damage in Borodyanka, 60 kilometres northwest of capital Kyiv.

The drone footage shows destroyed trucks clogging the town's main street and smoke coming out of the buildings.

Aerial drone video footage shows the total destruction of civilian apartment buildings burned out by Russian cruise missile bombardments in Borodyanka, Ukraine a town near Kyiv



The video, released by news agency Reuters, also has some close-up shots which show fire still smouldering inside the buildings. One of the residential buildings is seen in a dilapidated condition, nearly torn into two.

The contents of rooms blown open by the Russian shelling are seen lying around on the road. Burnt-out hulks of Russian armour are also seen scattered on a highway.

Borodyanka was bombarded on Wednesday night, as Russian forces moved inside Ukraine. The shelling continues for two days, in which many civilians were killed.

Residents of the town said they repulsed the Russian advance with molotov cocktails.

"They started shooting from their APC towards the park in front of the post office," news agency Reuters quoted a local as saying.

"Then those bastards started the tank and started shooting into the supermarket which was already burned. It caught fire again. An old man ran outside like crazy, with big round eyes, and said 'give me a Molotov cocktail! I just set their APC on fire!'," the man further said.

The exact number of casualties in Borodyanka is not available.

Thousands are thought to have died or been wounded as the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two enters its ninth day, creating 1 million refugees.

Russian forces have continued to surround and attack Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol, the main port in the east which has been under heavy bombardment, with no water or power. Officials say they cannot evacuate the wounded.