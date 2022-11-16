Updates: 2 Killed After Russian Missiles Cross Into Poland, Moscow Denies

At least 2 people were killed in a blast in Poland. (File)

Poland called emergency meetings of its national security council and cabinet today following unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles had landed on its territory near the Ukrainian border.

The government talks come after a wave of missile strikes across Ukraine on Tuesday which plunged seven million homes into darkness just days after a humiliating Russian retreat.

Polish media earlier reported that two people were killed in an explosion at a farm building in the village of Przewodow near the border.

The Associated Press earlier cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast was due to Russian missiles crossing into Poland. But the Pentagon said it could not confirm that account.

Russia's defence ministry denied reports that Russian missiles had hit Polish territory, describing them as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation".

Here are the LIVE updates on the Russian Ukraine war:

Nov 16, 2022 02:49 (IST) Macron eyes G20 talks over reports Russian missiles hit Poland

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for talks over reports Russian missiles landed in Poland to be held at the G20 summit underway in Indonesia, the Elysee Palace told AFP late Tuesday.



Efforts were underway to "explore the possibility of a discussion tomorrow morning at the level of leaders... given the presence of all our major European partners and our major allied partners at the G20" summit, attended by Macron, the French presidency said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russia of firing missiles at NATO member Poland, describing the alleged attack as "a very significant escalation" of Russia's invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russia of firing missiles at NATO member Poland, describing the alleged attack as "a very significant escalation" of Russia's invasion.

Nov 16, 2022 02:21 (IST) Belgian PM: We stand with Poland, NATO more united than ever

Belgium strongly condemns the incident leading to a blast on Polish territory on Tuesday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, adding his country will stand with Poland.



"We are all part of the NATO family", he said in a tweet.



Firefighters in Poland said earlier two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.



Moscow's defence minister on Tuesday dismissed reports that Russian missiles had landed in Poland, which borders Ukraine, as a "provocation" intended to escalate tensions. Moscow's defence minister on Tuesday dismissed reports that Russian missiles had landed in Poland, which borders Ukraine, as a "provocation" intended to escalate tensions.

Nov 16, 2022 01:56 (IST) Poland calls emergency national security council meeting

NATO member Poland called emergency meetings of its national security council and cabinet on Tuesday following unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles had landed on its territory near the Ukrainian border.



"Due to the crisis situation, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki... called a meeting of the National Security Bureau," government spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters.



There will also be a cabinet meeting, PAP news agency reported, citing the government.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday it could not confirm reports that Russian missiles have crossed into Poland near the Ukraine border. The Pentagon said on Tuesday it could not confirm reports that Russian missiles have crossed into Poland near the Ukraine border. "We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border. I can tell you that we don't have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further," Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday it was unable to corroborate media reports that two Russian missiles had landed inside NATO member Poland, but that it was investigating the claims. "We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland or the Ukraine border," said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder. "We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland or the Ukraine border," said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.