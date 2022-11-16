Poland Confirms Russian-Made Missile Landed On Its Soil And Killed 2

"A Russian-made missile killed 2 people of Poland," Polish foreign ministry said. (Representational)

A Russian-made missile landed in Poland at 1440 GMT on Tuesday and killed two people in the village of Przewodow, Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said in a statement.

"A Russian-made missile fell, killing two citizens of the Republic of Poland," Jasina said, adding that the Russian ambassador to Poland had been summoned to give "immediate detailed explanations".

