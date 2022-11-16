'Very Significant Escalation': Zelensky After Russian Missiles Hit Poland

Firing missiles at NATO territory is a Russian attack on collective security, Zelensky said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russia of firing missiles at NATO member Poland, describing the alleged attack as "a very significant escalation" of Russia's invasion.

"Today Russian missiles hit Poland, the territory of an allied country. People died. Please accept our condolences," Zelensky said in an address to the nation.

"The longer Russia feels this immunity, the more threats there will be against anyone within reach of Russian missiles. Firing missiles at NATO territory is a Russian attack on collective security. This is a very significant escalation. We must act," Zelensky said.

