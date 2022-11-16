'This Is Not Our Missile': Zelensky Contradicts NATO Over Poland Blast

Zelensky's comments contradicted those of Poland and NATO. (File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that a missile that hit Poland, killing two, was Russian.

"I have no doubt that this is not our missile," Zelensky said in televised remarks. "I believe that this was a Russian missile, based on our military reports."

Zelensky's comments contradicted those of Poland and NATO, which both said the explosion was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile launched to intercept a Russian barrage.

Zelensky said Kyiv had not seen proof that the missile was Ukrainian and said it was imperative that Ukraine become part of an investigation.

Two people were killed on Tuesday when at least one missile hit a village in NATO member Poland near the Ukrainian border, during a mass Russian bombardment aimed at civilian infrastructure inside Western-backed Ukraine.

