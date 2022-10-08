Huge Explosion On Key Bridge Linking Crimea To Russia

A fire sparked by a car bomb has broken out on a key road and rail bridge linking Crimea to Russia.

A fire sparked by a car bomb has broken out on a key road and rail bridge linking Crimea to Russia, which annexed the territory from Ukraine in 2014, Moscow authorities said Saturday.

"Today at 6:07 am (0307 GMT) on the road traffic side of the Crimean bridge ... a car bomb exploded, setting fire to seven oil tankers being carried by rail to Crimea," Russian news agencies cited the national anti-terrorism committee as saying.

The bridge, which was built on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin and inaugurated in 2018, was a key transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, especially in the south, as well as ferrying troops there.

Crimean bridge this morning. pic.twitter.com/chmoUEIxt7 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 8, 2022

Russia had maintained the bridge was safe despite the fighting in Ukraine but had threatened Kyiv with reprisals if it was attacked.

