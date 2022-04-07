Australia Imposes Sanctions On 67 Russians Over Ukraine Invasion

Russia-Ukraine War: Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced sanction on Russian elites

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday that Australia was imposing sanctions on 67 Russians over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, I'm announcing 67 further sanctions of Russian elites and oligarchs, those close to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin who facilitate and support his outrageous actions," she told reporters as she arrived at NATO.

Russia says it launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

