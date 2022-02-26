Russia To Seize Foreigners' Funds In Retaliation: Report

Russia-Ukraine crisis: An official said Russia will respond to seizure of money of its citizens.

Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday.

Moscow does not rule out nationalising the assets of companies registered in the US, European Union and other "unfriendly jurisdictions", Medvedev was quoted as saying.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)