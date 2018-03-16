Russia To Expand 'Black List' Of Americans In Response To Sanctions: Report

The US Treasury slapped sanctions on 19 Russian citizens and five entities on Thursday in the most significant steps the United States has taken against Russia since US President Donald Trump took office.
"From the very beginning, we use the principle of parity on the number of people included in sanction lists. So we will expand our 'black list' with another group of Americans," Ryabkov was cited as saying.
He added that Moscow did not rule out extra measures in response to new sanctions for alleged interfering in US elections and cyber attacks, which Russia denies.
Moscow still wants to maintain a dialogue with Washington and takes counter-measures due to "American political stubbornness", RIA cited the diplomat as saying.
