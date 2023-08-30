Russia Says It Destroyed 4 Ukrainian Boats Carrying Troops In Black Sea

According to Russia, an aircraft "destroyed four high-speed military boats with landing groups of Ukrainian special operations forces with a total number of up to 50 people" in the Black Sea.

Moscow:

Russia said on Wednesday its forces had destroyed four Ukrainian boats carrying up to 50 troops in the Black Sea.

An aircraft "destroyed four high-speed military boats with landing groups of Ukrainian special operations forces with a total number of up to 50 people" in the Black Sea around midnight Moscow time (2100 GMT) Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

