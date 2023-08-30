Russia Says It Destroyed 4 Ukrainian Boats Carrying Troops In Black Sea

Russia claimed that it destroyed 4 Ukrainian boats carrying 50 troops in black sea.

Russia said on Wednesday its forces had destroyed four Ukrainian boats carrying up to 50 troops in the Black Sea.

An aircraft "destroyed four high-speed military boats with landing groups of Ukrainian special operations forces with a total number of up to 50 people" in the Black Sea around midnight Moscow time (2100 GMT) Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

