Russia Dubs New Coronavirus Vaccine 'Sputnik V' After Soviet Satellite

Russia has developed the first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against Covid (Representational)

Moscow has dubbed its new coronavirus vaccine "Sputnik V" after the Soviet satellite, the head of the country's sovereign wealth fund said Tuesday, after Russia declared itself the first country to develop a vaccine.

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund which finances the vaccine project, said Phase 3 trials would start on Wednesday, industrial production was expected from September and that 20 countries had pre-ordered more than a billion doses.

