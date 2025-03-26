Advertisement

Russia And Ukraine Agree To Suspend Strikes On Energy Facilities

Russia Ukraine War: According to the statement, the temporary moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure starts from March 18 and is valid for 30 days, but it could be extended by mutual agreement. I

The Kremlin statement said the list had been "agreed between the Russian and American sides".
Moscow:

 Oil refineries, oil and gas pipelines and nuclear power stations are among the targets on which Russia and Ukraine agreed to temporarily suspend strikes, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

A list appearing on the Kremlin's Telegram channel also included fuel storage facilities, pumping stations, electricity generation and transmission infrastructure, such as power plants, substations, transformers, distributors and hydroelectric dams.

The Kremlin statement said the list had been "agreed between the Russian and American sides".

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv had presented U.S. officials during talks with a list of facilities to be covered.

According to the statement, the temporary moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure starts from March 18 and is valid for 30 days, but it could be extended by mutual agreement. If the agreement is breached by one party, the other party is also released from compliance, the Kremlin added.

