Russia Agrees To Halt Recruitment Of Kenyans For Military Service In Ukraine

Russia has agreed to stop recruiting Kenyan citizens to fight with its army in Ukraine, Kenya's foreign minister said Monday after talks with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

"We have now agreed that Kenyans shall not be enlisted," Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi told reporters, sitting alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The east African country's intelligence services estimate that more than 1,000 Kenyans have been sent to fight on the front line, according to a report seen by AFP.

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