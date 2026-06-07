Rs 9,49,50,50,00,00,000: Elon Musk's Projected Net Worth And What It Can Buy

Elon Musk could soon achieve a financial milestone never before reached by any individual. The world's richest person may add another record to his name by becoming the first trillionaire. If current projections hold, the billionaire entrepreneur's net worth could cross the $1 trillion mark.

At current exchange rates, that translates to roughly Rs 9,49,50,50,00,00,000. Much of his wealth comes from Tesla, where his stock holdings and options are valued at about $273 billion. An initial public offering (IPO) of SpaceX could add another $841 billion to his fortune, according to CNN.

Unlike cash sitting in a bank account, most of Musk's wealth exists on paper through ownership stakes in companies, and its value depends on market performance. To put the figure into perspective, a trillion-dollar fortune would be larger than the economies of most countries around the world.

Bigger Than Many Countries

The scale becomes even more remarkable when compared with national economies. Only a small group of countries generates an annual economic output greater than Musk's projected fortune. Many established economies, including those of Taiwan ($977 billion), Ireland ($779 billion), Sweden ($760 billion) and Singapore ($660 billion), would still fall short.

Larger Than Manhattan's Economy

The figure is also comparable to, and potentially larger than, the annual economic output of Manhattan, a global financial hub that is home to Wall Street and numerous major corporations. Manhattan's economy was valued at just over $1 trillion in 2024, according to data from the Federal Reserve.

More Than Several Tech Billionaires Combined

Perhaps most striking is the comparison with Musk's fellow technology billionaires. The combined fortunes of several of the world's richest entrepreneurs, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, are estimated at around $1.09 trillion, only slightly above Musk's projected valuation.

More Than All Property In Houston

Musk's projected wealth would also exceed the combined value of all residential and commercial property in Houston, the nation's third-largest city and a major hub for the oil and gas industry. According to recent estimates, all property in the Texas city is worth about $879 billion in total.

Enough To Buy Most Major Sports Teams

It would be far greater than the combined value of the world's biggest sports franchises. According to Forbes, the 50 most valuable sports teams globally are worth an estimated $353 billion combined, less than one-third of $1 trillion. Such wealth could be enough to purchase nearly every major professional sports team in the world.