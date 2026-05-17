Robot Monks Take Part In Lantern Parade Ahead Of Buddha's Birthday In South Korea

- Robot monks joined Seoul's lantern parade for Buddha's birthday celebration this year
- Four robots named Gabi, Seokga, Mohee, and Nisa wore traditional robes and walked in the parade
- About 50,000 people participated, carrying nearly 100,000 handmade lanterns in the procession
A traditional religious celebration in South Korea saw a unique addition this year as robot monks took part in a major lantern parade, reflecting a blend of tradition and modern technology, reported Euro News
Robot Monks In Lantern Parade
Four robot monks, named Gabi, Seokga, Mohee and Nisa, joined Seoul's lantern parade ahead of Buddha's birthday. Dressed in traditional monastic robes, the robots walked through the Jongno district alongside performers, dancers and long lines of illuminated lotus lanterns.
Large-Scale Celebration
Organisers said that around 50,000 participants took part in the annual procession, carrying nearly 100,000 handmade lanterns. The event is linked to the Jogye Order, the largest Buddhist sect in the country.
The robots have been given the role of honorary monks for this year's celebrations.
Watch Video Here:
와 연등회에서 로봇스님들 걷는거 너무 귀여움 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/Xp3AXCbpqZ— 비구니연습생 (@hoshino_kye) May 16, 2026
The inclusion of robot monks is part of a wider effort by South Korean Buddhism to modernise its image and connect with younger people in a rapidly changing society.
Earlier in the month, one of the robots, Gabi, took part in a symbolic ordination ceremony at Jogyesa Temple in downtown Seoul. During the ceremony, the robot pledged to follow adapted Buddhist principles, including respect for life and responsible use of technology.
During the parade, visitors gathered along the streets for nearly 40 minutes as the robot monks moved through the city under colourful lanterns and past historic gates.
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