Robot Artist Paints The Queen For Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Ai-Da is quite popular on social media with the robot having close to 90,000 followers on Instagram.

A robot artist by the name of Ai-Da has painted a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion of 70 years of her rule. Popularly called the ‘Algorithm Queen', she paints using cameras in her eyes and uses an algorithm to process human features and other information.

Ai-Da is quite popular on social media with the robot having close to 90,000 followers on Instagram. In the reel published on Instagram the robot speaks and says, “I'd like to thank Her Majesty the Queen for her dedication, and for the service she gives to so many people, she is an outstanding, courageous woman who is utterly committed to public service. I like to paint and I hope she likes this portrait. I think she's an amazing human being, and I wish The Queen a very happy Platinum Jubilee.”

Ai-Da is named after 19th century mathematician Ada Lovelace and is also the world's first ultra-realistic robot capable of drawing people from life, according to her creators.

Elizabeth was a 25-year-old princess when she succeeded her father king George VI in 1952, bringing a rare touch of glamour to a battered nation still enduring food rations after World War II.

Seventy years on, she is now the only monarch most Britons have ever known, becoming an enduring figurehead through often troubled times.

Britain's first and very likely only Platinum Jubilee will see street parties, pop concerts and parades until Sunday. Several high profile celebrities are also planned to perform at these events, with the entire country given a holiday for four days until Sunday.