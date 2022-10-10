King Charles 'Slims Down' His Coronation Affair, To Skip The Ancient Traditions: Report

The duration of the King Charles crowing ceremony is set to last little more than an hour

King Charles III's crowning ceremony is reportedly going to be a 'Slimmed-down' affair than his mother's in 1953. The new monarch is expected to be crowned in a ceremony at Westminister Abbey on 3 June 2023, according to a report in the Independent.

The monarch will be crowned after almost 70 years the day after the Queen was crowned. For the Queen's coronation, the fanfare was immense and more than 8,000 guests were invited to the royal event. However, King Charles wants it low-key, reported Insider. This includes stripping back much of the pomp and fanfare coronations in British history, the palace insiders told the publication.

King Charles will be the oldest person to be crowned in British history. Reportedly, the guest list for the coronation ceremony will be smaller and people can follow a more casual dress code. Over 2,00 attendees are expected to attend.

It was also reported that the duration of the ceremony is set to last little more than an hour. The ceremony will have fewer arcane rituals. Rituals such as presenting the monarch with gold ingots will be axed.

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on 20 September at Windsor Castle, next to her husband, sister and parents after an elaborate funeral service.

The service included Bible readings by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland and by Liz Truss - appointed by the queen as her last British Prime Minister only two days before she died.

Mourners packed the streets of central London on Monday for the Queen's funeral. A sea of arms held up mobile phones in Parliament Square to film the spectacular procession bearing the queen's casket from Westminster Abbey after a service attended by leaders from around the world.