Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murty Offer Prayers At London Temple Ahead Of UK Polls

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty on the last weekend of the general election campaign prayed at London's iconic BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, popularly known as Neasden Temple.

The couple was greeted with loud cheers as its convoy drove into the grand temple grounds on Saturday evening and went on to perform puja guided by the priests.

It was a pleasure to welcome @RishiSunak and Akshata Murty to #NeasdenTemple today. pic.twitter.com/EEOC9SXccE — Neasden Temple (@NeasdenTemple) June 29, 2024

After a tour of the grand temple complex and interaction with volunteers and community leaders, cricket fan Sunak began his address to the congregation with a reference to India's winning the T20 World Cup before speaking about the inspiration he draws from his faith.

"I am Hindu and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith," he said.

"I was proud to be sworn in as a member of parliament on the 'Bhagavad Gita'. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome as long as one does it faithfully.

"That is what I was brought up to believe by my wonderful and loving parents and that is how I live my life; and that is what I want to pass on to my daughters as they grow up. It is dharma which guides me in my approach to public service," he said.

