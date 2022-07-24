In Pics: Rishi Sunak's 'Family Means Everything To Me' Instagram Post

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Suna's wife Akshata Murthy made her first appearance at the campaign.

Former British finance minister Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, the front runner in the race to become UK's next Prime Minister and the Conservative Party leader, was joined by his wife Akshata Murthy at a rally yesterday. Akshata Murthy, who made her first appearance during her husband's campaign, was accompanied by the couple's daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

"Family means everything to me. So grateful to have the support of my family at yesterday's event in Grantham," Rishi Sunak said posting photos from the high-voltage event in Grantham, the birthplace of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

"Be in no doubt, I am the underdog," Mr Sunak said during his speech.

Akshata Murthy, daughter of N.R. Narayana Murthy, founder of Indian IT company Infosys, has been targeted for months for using her status as a non-domiciled UK resident to avoid paying taxes while her husband was UK's Chancellor.

Wealthier than the Queen Of England?

Akshata Murthy's personal wealth- coming from the dividends from Infosys- has been used to attack Rishi Sunak even before he began his campaign for the post of British Prime Minister. Several media reports said that Ms Murthy was wealthier than Queen Elizabeth II, a charge that has helped opponents of Rishi Sunak construct his image as someone who is detached from the problems of everyday Britons.

"My values are Thatcherite. I believe in hard work, family and integrity. I am a Thatcherite, I am running as a Thatcherite and I will govern as a Thatcherite. I will deliver the radical set of Thatcherite reforms that will unleash growth and strengthen our society and culture," Mr Sunak asserted in an article at the start of his campaign.

Is Rishi Sunak close to the clinching spot?

Until now, Rishi Sunak, whose resignation triggered a revolt in his party against incumbent Boris Johnson forcing the latter to step down amid scandals, has led all rounds of the voting among Conservative Party lawmakers thereby reducing the overwhelming field to two candidates- Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Members of the ruling Conservative Party will vote for a successor and the announcement of the party's new leader- UK's next Prime Minister- will be made on September 5.