Rishi Sunak Tops Latest Round In British PM Race, Contest Down To Three

Former UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak won the latest round in the contest to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

With lawmaker Kemi Badenoch eliminated from the contest, it is now down to three contenders.

The British Indian former Chancellor received 118 votes in the fourth round of voting by his party colleagues, just shy of the 120-mark – or one-third of Conservative Party MPs – needed to confirm his place as one of the final contenders in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak increased his tally from Monday's 115, while Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt got 92 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss 86 votes leaving the race to clinch second place still open.