Rishi Sunak Tops 100 Nominations For Tory Leader

Rishi Sunak garnered the support of Tory lawmakers in the early rounds of the recent leadership contest.

British Conservative politician Rishi Sunak late Friday reached the minimum threshold to run for party leader following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, supporters said.

"Honoured to be the 100th Tory MP to support #Ready4Rishi," senior backbencher Tobias Ellwood tweeted, as other backers of Sunak also said he had crossed the barrier.

Sunak will automatically become party leader and prime minister if his opponents -- Penny Mordaunt and possibly Boris Johnson -- fail in their bids to win 100 nominations from their fellow Conservative MPs.

