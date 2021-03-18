'Heartbroken For Asian Community': Rihanna Condemns Atlanta Spa Killings

International pop star Rihanna today expressed her support for the Asian community in the wake of the shooting in the US that killed eight people -- most of whom were Asian women. The attack in the US city of Atlanta was not an isolated incident by any means, the pop star said, adding the "hate must stop".

"What happened yesterday in Atlanta was brutal, tragic and is certainly not an isolated incident by any means. AAPI hate has been rampantly perpetuated and it's disgusting! I'm heartbroken for the Asian community and my heart is with the loved ones of those we lost. The hate must stop," she tweeted.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged for murder for the Tuesday's rampage that have deeply shaken the Asian-American community.

The accused, Robert Aaron Long, has denied a racist motive to the triple attacks -- in which six of the victims were women of Asian origin -- but police say that they are yet to determine the shooter's reason for opening fire.