Rescued Colombian Earthquake Survivor Passes Dies 37 Hours Under Rubble: Report

A Colombian woman who was rescued after being trapped for nearly 37 hours under the rubble in the wake of a strong earthquake has died of her injuries, her family told AFP on Saturday.

Daniela Largo, 32, was pulled from the debris on Tuesday in the city of Pereira to shouts of joy and applause, becoming a symbol of hope for a nation reeling from Monday's disaster.

Largo, who died on Friday, leaves behind a 12-year-old son.

"I just want this all to be over quickly," Largo's mother Sandra Milena Perez told AFP.

The earthquake has so far killed at least 294 people and injured nearly 4,000, authorities say.

Rescuers are still searching for at least 320 people who are unaccounted for, according to data from the disaster management agency. In the most devastated areas, workers are using heavy machinery to remove pieces of roofs and walls.

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