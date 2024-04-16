Requirement Of 'E-ATV' For Indians Travelling To 4 Countries Via Istanbul Airport

The Turkish Embassy in New Delhi announced that Turkish authorities will now require the "Electronic Airport Transit Visa" (e-ATV) for Indian and Nepalese passport holders travelling to Mexico, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela, transiting via the Istanbul Airport.

"Important announcement regarding Indian and Nepalese passengers travelling to Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela via Istanbul Airport, starting from 15 April 2024," The Turkiye embassy in New Delhi posted on X.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Turkiye announces that Turkish authorities has commenced requiring the "Electronic Airport Transit Visa" (e-ATV) for Indian & Nepalese passport holders traveling to Mexico, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela, transiting via the Istanbul Airport," it stated.

Moreover, the statement further read that Indian and Nepalese passport holders, subjected to the requirement of e-ATV, can get their e-ATV via the website "evisa.gov.tr" starting from April 15, free of charge as per the current practice.

The Indian and Nepalese passport holders, travelling to the mentioned countries should carry the print-out of their e-ATVs while travelling as it would be checked by the relative airlines and service providers.

"Above-mentioned Indian & Nepalese passengers should carry the print-out of their e-ATVs along during their travel since it should be checked by the relative airlines/service providers at the departure airports in accordance with international aviation rules and by Turkish authorities at the visa points of transit passenger arrival area at the Istanbul Airport," the statement added.

