Reddit Down For Thousands Of Users Worldwide: Report

Social media platform Reddit was down for thousands of users globally on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

On its status page, Reddit said it was investigating elevated errors across its website and the app.

Over 112,400 users reported that the platform was down at 11.39 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources.

Reddit did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

