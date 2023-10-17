Record-Setting Russian Climber Dies While Scaling Nepal Mountain

Nadezhda Oleneva, 38, went missing Saturday after slipping and falling deep into a crevasse.

Rescuers in Nepal confirmed Tuesday the death of a well-known Russian climber on Mount Dhaulagiri, the world's seventh-highest peak, but bad weather prevented the recovery of her body.

Nadezhda Oleneva, 38, went missing Saturday after slipping and falling deep into a crevasse at an altitude of around 6,700 metres (nearly 22,000 feet).

She had been climbing to the summit along with two other mountaineers. All three were attempting to scale the peak without supplemental oxygen or the support of guides.

"She was spotted on Sunday but now snow has covered the area. A long-line operation could not retrieve her body," Iswari Paudel, managing director of Himalayan Guides Nepal, told AFP.

Ms Oleneva was an experienced climber and had been part of a team that made the first ascent of a remote peak in Kyrgyzstan two years ago.

The incident follows the death of two American climbers and two Nepali guides on Tibet's Shishapangma after avalanches last week.

Dhaulagiri's 8,170-metre (26,800-foot) peak was first scaled in 1960 by a Swiss-Austrian team and has since been climbed by hundreds of people.

