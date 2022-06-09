Russian Mountaineer Unfurls Ukrainian Flag On Mount Everest In Protest Against Russia-Ukraine War

Russian mountaineer and blogger Katya Lipka unfurls the Ukrainian flag on Mount Everest.

A Russian mountaineer and blogger unfurled the Ukrainian flag on top of world's highest peak, Mount Everest, in protest against the ongoing war between her country and Ukraine.

The mountaineer, Katya Lipka, shared few pictures of the moment on Instagram on Friday (June 3) which are viral now.

According to the post, which is in Russian, Ms Lipka achieved the feat on May 24, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"The summit of Everest 8848m," she captioned the post. Ms Lipka further explained that due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "something inside turned upside down".

"Arrived in Nepal clenched her fist and in 2.5 weeks - from Kathmandu to the summit 8848. On a lame leg without preparation and without acclimatization. It's not easy," she futher said.

A picture of the mountaineer has also been shared by Olexander Scherba, former Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria on Twitter who served the country for seven years.

He said, "Russia climber Ekaterina Lipka conquered Mount Everest and unfolded Ukraine flag protesting #PutinsWar."

"Lump in the throat. What are you ... Thank you," a user commented. "We are with you! You are smart!" commented another.

Many of them were confident that Ukraine will emerge victorious. "We will overcome. Glory to Ukraine," an Instagram user posted.

Apart from showing sympathy with Ukraine, Ms Lipka also raised the "Free Navalny" sign in another post in support of Russian anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, who is currently imprisoned by the Vladimir Putin government.

She isn't the only Russian who opposes the war. In these three months of Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine, there are signs that Russian support for the conflict is fading, including the resignation of many Russian officials, Newsweek reported.