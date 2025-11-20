'Ready To Work On US Peace Plan To End War': Ukraine

Ukraine said Thursday it had received a US "draft plan" with proposals to end its war with Russia and was ready to engage with Washington on the contents.

"The President of Ukraine has officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side's assessment, could invigorate diplomacy," Volodymyr Zelensky's office said in a statement.

Kyiv did not reveal the contents of the plan, which, according to details provided to AFP by a source familiar with the matter, appeared to echo many of Moscow's maximalist demands for ending the war.

They included Ukraine ceding land to Russia and limiting the size of its army.

Following a meeting with US army officials in Kyiv, Zelensky's office said, "It was agreed to work on the plan's points to ensure a dignified end to the war."

"We are ready now to work constructively with the American side and our partners in Europe and around the world to achieve peace as a result," it added.

A call between Zelensky and Trump was expected in the coming days, Kyiv said.

