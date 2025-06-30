''Ready To Ship Inmates": El Salvador President Slams Paris Fashion Show Over Prison Tribute

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Sunday (Jun 29), criticsed a Paris Fashion Week show that reportedly made references to inmates at the country's mega prison. Mr Bukele said his government was ready to ship all the inmates from Terrorism Confinement Centre (CECOT) to Paris as soon as they received the green light.

The El Salvador president was responding to a post that showed models wearing white T-shirts and shorts while walking down the ramp for Mexican-American designer Willy Chavarria, which resembled the uniforms worn by inmates at CECOT.

"We're are ready to ship them all to Paris whenever we get the green light from the French government," wrote Mr Bukele to the post that read: "A designer at Paris Fashion Week made a political statement by turning his runway into tribute to illegals and violent criminals who that are being held at CECOT in El Salvador."

The Salvadorian president continued his attack on France by quoting a video where a woman could be seen crying after being harassed multiple times in Paris.

"This is the result of glorifying criminals in Paris. He who spares the wolf sacrifices the sheep," said Mr Bukele, whose statement was quote posted by Elon Musk as well.

If you spare the wolf, you sacrifice the sheep.



After running his presidential campaign on the promise of detaining criminals and gang members, Mr Bukele had the maximum-security prison built to fight against organised crime. With a capacity of 40,000 inmates, CECOT is touted by Mr Bukele as the largest prison in the Americas, intended to house members of notorious gangs such as MS-13 and Barrio 18.

However, in recent months, the prison's function has changed to accommodate migrants, including 238 Venezuelans sent from the US, with the Trump administration paying the Bukele government millions.

Since Mr Bukele imposed a state of exception in 2022, the country has seen an unprecedented crackdown on crime, with over 85,000 people detained. While gang violence has plummeted and public approval of the president remains high, human rights organisations warn of widespread abuses.