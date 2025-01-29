Rapper Diddy's Ex-Assistant Claims Was Forced To Have Sex To Prove Loyalty

A former assistant of Sean "Diddy" Combs has accused the music mogul of forcing him to engage in sexual activity to prove his loyalty. Phillip Pines, who claims to have worked for Combs from 2019 to 2021, has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment, sexual battery, and sex trafficking.

Mr Pines, in the docuseries "The Fall of Diddy," claimed that his job duties involved facilitating the rapper's alleged sexual encounters, as per The NY Post.

According to Mr Pines, the incident took place at one of Diddy's parties, where he was allegedly forced to drink alcohol before being approached by the rapper. "I remember hearing the words, 'Prove your loyalty to me,'" he recalled.

In an interview, he further described the incident, stating that Diddy grabbed him by the shoulders, gave him a brief massage, and then handed him a condom and pushed him toward a female guest sitting on the couch.

Mr Pines claimed he went ahead in the situation out of fear, adding he had previously witnessed Diddy assaulting employees who defied him. "I saw how angry he could get over the simplest thing. I thought to myself, if I don't do this, I don't know what's going to happen," he said. He also alleged that Diddy's parties often involved women with little public influence.

In December 2024, another man accused Diddy of raping him and said the "assault" was "abusive beyond belief." Identified only as John Doe, the man shared his account with CNN.

"I was screaming. I was telling him to stop. It was incredibly painful," Doe told the network, adding that Diddy appeared disturbingly indifferent, acting "like it was nothing".

Diddy is currently awaiting trial for charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering by multiple people.

Diddy's lawyer responded to the allegations in a statement to the New York Post, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone-man or woman, adult or minor."

"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court," the lawyer said.

Earlier, Diddy filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit over false claims regarding sexual assault videos. He accused the defendants of spreading harmful lies that have damaged his reputation.