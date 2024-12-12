"I Was Telling Him To Stop": Sean 'Diddy' Combs Victim Details Alleged Assault

A man has accused rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping him and described the alleged assault as “abusive beyond belief.” Identified only as John Doe, the man shared his account with CNN; his identity was obscured through voice and visual masking.



“I was screaming. I was telling him to stop. It was incredibly painful,” Doe told the network, adding that Combs appeared disturbingly indifferent, acting “like it was nothing”.

The alleged assault occurred at a White Party hosted by Combs in the Hamptons in 2007. However, the timeline contradicts Doe's original lawsuit, filed in October, claiming it took place in 2006. Despite this discrepancy, Doe maintains his account of the events.



Doe's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, representing over 120 individuals with allegations against Combs, amended the initial lawsuit after CNN highlighted inconsistencies.



Combs' legal team responded to the interview, telling Page Six, “After Buzbee was exposed this week for pressuring clients to bring bogus cases against Mr Combs, and after public records showed that — contrary to his allegations — there was no white party in the Hamptons in 2006, Buzbee amended this complaint to walk back the allegations and now claim a different day and a wholly different year.”



Doe alleged that he attended the party as part of his security job but fell into a vulnerable state after consuming “really strong drinks” offered by Combs. “By the second one, I felt it was already too late. I had lost control of myself,” the man said.



He added that Combs assaulted him inside an SUV, saying there “was one high-profile individual who saw what happened and found it amusing.” He did not identify the celeb.



This interview came amid a storm of allegations involving high-profile figures, including claims against rapper Jay-Z, also represented by Buzbee. Jay-Z has denied accusations of assault and alleged that Buzbee attempted extortion.



Doe revealed the fallout from the alleged assault has been devastating. He claims to have been “blacklisted” from the security field after reporting the incident to his manager and has struggled with severe mental health issues since.



He said, “I would prefer what little is left of it to be left alone. Nothing could give me back the person I was before that evening.”



In September, federal authorities charged Combs with sex trafficking, racketeering and other offences. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody in Brooklyn, awaiting trial scheduled for May 5.