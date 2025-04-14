Rapper Diddy, Awaiting Trial On Sex Trafficking, Using This As Currency In Prison

Sean "Diddy" Combs, currently awaiting trial on multiple charges, including rape, sex trafficking and kidnapping, is reportedly using $1 cans of mackerel, known as "macks," as a form of currency among inmates.



Every two weeks, inmates at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn can spend up to $180 from money placed on their commissary funds by loved ones. Other available snacks include six-packs of Snickers for $5.95 and packs of Cheez-Its for $3.65, The New York Times reported.



Combs is currently housed in 4 North, a fourth-floor dormitory-style unit designed for high-profile inmates, where conditions are relatively lenient compared to other parts of the notorious detention centre. In 4 North, Diddy shares space with around 20 male inmates, including government informants and former gang members who may be at risk of retributive attacks in the general population.



According to Gene Borrello, a former inmate and Mafioso-turned-informant, the unit's conditions were more relaxed, allowing inmates to move freely and access a gym, microwave and TVs. “You have nothing to worry about,” Borrello said. Correction staff supervise many mandatory daily check-ins with inmates, he noted. According to Borrello, the bathroom has stalls and detainees eat in the common area.



They can also participate in activities such as watching movies or listening to music on tablets purchased from the commissary while they don't have internet access. He's been provided a laptop without WiFi to review evidence, though its use is restricted to between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily, according to the report.



Combs' appearance has changed, with his hair and beard now grey due to the no-hair-dye policy at the Metropolitan Detention Center.



Despite the relatively lenient conditions, life in 4 North comes with its own set of restrictions, with visitors allowed only on Tuesdays and phone calls capped at 15 minutes, which can also be monitored by the government.



The life of the 55-year-old, who was once worth $1 billion, at the Brooklyn jail is far from the opulent world he once lived. He currently faces a minimum of 15 years prison time on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.