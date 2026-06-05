Rajasthan To London Council Seat: Tracking Indian Man's Rise In UK Politics

Over a century ago, Dadabhai Naoroji, who was known as the "Grand Old Man of India", became the first Asian and Indian to be elected as a Member of Parliament in the House of Commons in the UK in 1892. He represented the Central Finsbury seat in London. Dadabhai used Westminster to voice concerns of the ethnic minorities in Britain and British colonies, especially India. In 2022, Rishi Sunak became the first British Asian, with Indian ancestry, to enter 10 Downing Street from the Conservative Party.

Now, Ranjeet Singh Rathore of Rajasthan has made it to the list of Indians who have made significant footprints in UK politics.

Rathore has been elected as a councillor from the North Hillingdon seat, a quiet, upscale residential area in West London's Hillingdon Borough. He contested from the Conservative Party with Jonathan Bianco, who has been in office for 40 years. Now, North Hillingdon is represented by a dual partnership - an aspiring young Indian politician and a veteran British councillor.

Rathore spoke to NDTV about this journey from Rajasthan's Pali to London.

Q) When did you move to the UK? How has your experience been?

"I moved to the UK in 2014 to study law at Brunel University London. My journey here has been incredibly rewarding and transformative. During my time at university, I was elected Students' Union President for two consecutive years, where I had the privilege of representing more than 15,000 students from diverse backgrounds. That experience shaped my leadership skills, strengthened my understanding of public service, and gave me a strong sense of community engagement - values that continue to guide me today."

Q) Are you the first in your family to study abroad?

"Yes, I am the first in my family to study abroad. It was a big step, both personally and professionally, and one that came with responsibility as well as opportunity. Moving to a new country at a young age taught me independence, resilience, and adaptability very early on," Rathore said.

Migration has been a cornerstone of the UK's evolution since World War II and played a crucial role in shaping the country's economic, cultural, and social landscape. Indian students also form the largest cohort of international students in the UK. According to estimates from the House of Commons, in 2023-2024, over 107,000 Indian students came to study in the UK, which was nine times higher than the number in 2017-2018.

Q) Why did you enter politics in the UK, and were there any challenges in making your space?

"My interest in politics grew naturally through student leadership and community engagement. After serving as Students' Union President, I was approached by members of the Conservative Party and became involved in political campaigning, including campaigns for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. Over time, I officially joined the Conservative Party and was later selected to run as a councillor candidate," he said.

Brunel University is located in Uxbridge in West London, and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson represented the Uxbridge constituency in Parliament.

"As someone who came to the UK as an international student, building a space in politics was not always easy. There were moments where I had to work harder to prove myself and earn trust. However, I believe those experiences gave me a unique perspective and strengthened my commitment to representation, inclusion, and community-focused leadership. My vision is to encourage greater civic participation, especially among young people and diverse communities, while contributing positively to local issues and public service," Rathore added.

There has been an increasing representation of Indian-origin MPs in the House of Commons in the last few decades, highlighting the growing participation of ethnic minorities, especially Indians, in the UK. Between 2015 and 2018, over 42% Indians fell in the high-income bracket in Britain, earning over 1,000 pounds weekly. Indians alone contributed to 6% of the UK's GDP.

Q) How is politics in the UK different from India? And why the UK?

"Politics in the UK and India are both vibrant democracies, but they differ in structure, scale, and political culture. One thing I admire about the UK is the strong emphasis on local governance and grassroots representation, where councillors and local representatives are closely connected to their communities and day-to-day issues. For me, the UK became home through education, community involvement, and public service. It provided opportunities to grow, contribute, and engage with people from all walks of life. My journey here has been shaped by the belief that leadership is about service, accessibility, and creating meaningful impact within the community."

Role Of India In UK

In 2022, an estimate from Barratt London found that Indians own more real estate than English owners. They are mostly residents who have lived for generations and non-resident Indians (NRIs). This was followed by the English in second place and Pakistanis in third place.

While politicians like Rupert Lowe make racist remarks against South Asians, especially Indians, the truth is that British Indians and Indians have contributed immensely to the growth of the United Kingdom since World War II. In the early 1950s and 60s, when thousands of Sikhs migrated to the UK for work, their contribution and extensive hard work were crucial in rebuilding the war-struck economy of Britain. Research by Aston University found that the migration of Indians to the UK was actually beneficial.

The ongoing impact of the Indian diaspora is represented by people like Ranjeet Rathore, whose experiences show the evolving and influential role of Indians in British society.

(Divyam Sharma was a journalist and is currently studying Terrorism, Security and Society at King's College London, with a specialisation in wargaming and OSINT.)