Rail Services Across Hong Kong Suspended After Violent Protests

After violent clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters subway stations were vandalised

All train services in Hong Kong including the line to the airport were suspended on Saturday, the city's rail operator said, after violent clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters saw subway stations vandalised.

"All MTR services covering the Heavy Rail including Airport Express, Light Rail and MTR bus cannot be resumed this morning," the MTR Corporation said in a statement.

"After the outbreak of violence at multiple districts, maintenance staff has to make sure of their own safety before they could travel to the damaged stations to inspect and assess the extent of damages at our stations, and to carry out repair works," the statement said, adding that the closure would be reviewed later Saturday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.