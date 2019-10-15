Raids Across Country To Put Pressure On Critics, Say Russian Opposition

Raids began at 6:00 am at about 30 places: Opposition leader Alexei Navalny said

Russia's opposition said on Tuesday that investigators had launched raids on its offices across the country, in the latest move to put pressure on government critics.

"They started at 6:00 am and are taking place in at least 30 addresses," opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Twitter, less than a week after authorities declared his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) a "foreign agent".

"The 'law enforcement system of Russia' is using all of its efforts to protect corrupt officials and bribe takers."

