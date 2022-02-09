Queen of Denmark Tests Positive For Covid

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II received a third dose of the vaccine in November.

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II has tested positive for Covid-19, experiencing only mild symptoms, the Royal House said Wednesday.

The 81-year-old monarch, who received a third dose of the vaccine in November, tested positive on Tuesday evening and "is displaying only mild symptoms," the court said in a statement.

The popular queen, who recently celebrated 50 years on the throne, had to cancel a planned holiday trip to Norway and is isolating at her palace in Copenhagen under current health recommendations.

Despite lifting all domestic virus restrictions last week, Danish authorities still recommend patients isolate for at least four days.

The Nordic country announced a return "to life as we knew it" despite record levels of new cases, arguing that the milder illness caused by the Omicron variant coupled with a high vaccine uptake allowed it to do so.

Margrethe II is not the first Nordic sovereign to be infected with the novel coronavirus. The king and queen of Sweden, aged 75 and 78, both tested positive in early January.

