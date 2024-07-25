Denmark's Queen Mary Hit By Electric Scooter During Royal Visit In Greenland

The scooter driver claimed he was unsure of what caused the vehicle to lose control.

Queen Mary of Denmark fell to the ground after being hit by an electric scooter during a royal engagement this week, as per a report in the New York Post. The 52-year-old was interacting with fans and supporters in Nuuk, Greenland alongside her kids, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, when an elderly man drove into the gathering. Queen Mary was left terrified by the experience and she lost her balance and momentarily fell to the ground. Her security personnel immediately sprang into action and stopped the scooter from going any further as soon as she got back up.

Video footage of the incident, going viral on social media, shows the Queen being struck while her two children stood just a few feet away. The Danish royal communications office later announced that Queen Mary had not been injured.

A witness told Sky News, "I could see how much it hurt her, her eyes watered immediately. It must hurt to be hit at that speed. The police immediately barricaded and removed her from the situation. It must hurt to be hit at that speed. The police immediately barricaded and removed her from the situation."

Following the incident, the scooter driver claimed he was unsure of what caused the vehicle to lose control.

Meanwhile, Queen Mary was born in Hobart, Tasmania on February 5, 1972. She was working as an advertising executive in Australia when she met the then 34-year-old Frederik while out with friends at Sydney's Slip Inn bar during the summer Olympics in 2000. As per a report in AFP, she only discovered later that he was the crown prince of Denmark and his group of friends was made up of other European royals -- including his younger brother Prince Joachim and cousin Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark.

Following several covert meetings and a long-distance romance, the pair became engaged in October 2003 and were married in Copenhagen Cathedral on May 14, 2004. They are now parents to four children: Prince Christian, 18, who will one day succeed his father as king, Princess Isabella, 16, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13.



