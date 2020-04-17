Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Cancels Wedding Amid Coronavirus: Report

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have canceled their royal wedding due to the lockdown in the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic, media reports said on Thursday.

"There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet", People magazine reported, quoting a spokesperson for the couple.

The Buckingham Palace could not immediately be reached for a comment.

