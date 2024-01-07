Prince Andrew's Daughter Spotted Visiting Him Amid Jeffrey Epstein Files Scandal

Prince Andrew is among the high-profile figures named in the newly unsealed court documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. Amid the controversy, Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was seen driving herself to her father's Windsor home, the Telegraph reported. The 35-year-old was seen smiling as she entered the gates of the Duke of York's 30-room mansion where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Although the couple has been divorced for years, they continue to live together on the estate. However, his private security funding is at risk, and he may be forced out of the mansion due to the revived scandal.

Meanwhile, the Princess's visit is seen as a gesture of support for her father, who has been keeping a low profile at the property this week.

In the documents, Prince Andrew has been accused of participating in an orgy with "numerous under-aged girls" on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private island. He is also accused of groping Johanna Sjoberg, an Epstein employee, at the billionaire financier's New York home in 2001, when she was 20.

The documents also claim Epstein told one of his alleged sex slaves, known as Jane Doe 3 to "give the Prince whatever he demanded". Further, the files allege Jane Doe 3 was "forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations".

Notably, dozens of women have accused Jeffrey Epstein of forcing them to provide sexual services to him and his guests at his private Caribbean island and homes he owned in New York, Florida, and New Mexico. The names of more than 150 people mentioned in a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent accusers, were kept under seal for years until a federal judge ruled last month that there was no legal justification to keep them private.

Andrew withdrew from frontline royal duties in late 2019 after public outrage at a BBC television interview in which he defended his friendship with Epstein. In February 2022 settled a US civil case brought by Ms Giuffre, who claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

Andrew's mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, stripped him of his honorary military titles and patronages soon afterward, effectively shutting him out of royal life. He has consistently denied sexual assault and even meeting Ms Giuffre.

Jeffrey Epstein socialized with Wall Street titans, royalty, and celebrities before pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. He took his own life in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.