Police Cast Doubt On Injury Claims As Prince Andrew's Accuser Virginia Giuffre Says She Has "Days to Live"

Police have issued a critical update concerning Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who, after a car crash, stated she had only four days left to live.

The Western Australia Police Force (WAPF) confirmed receiving a report of a "minor crash" involving a bus and a car north of Perth on March 24.

However, Kylie Whitely, Acting Western Australia Police Commissioner, said no injuries were reported. "There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash," the Western Australia police spokesman said in a statement, the Telegraph reported.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, 41-year-old Virginia Giuffre claimed she was struck by a school bus travelling at 110 km/h (68.3 mph) and had been given just four days to live. She also shared a photo that appeared to show her lying in a hospital bed with extensive facial bruising, including a black eye.

Giuffre stated that she was being transferred to a specialist hospital in urology, which treats kidney and other organ-related conditions. Expressing her final wish, she wrote: "They've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. My last wish is to see my three children one last time."

Reflecting on the crash, she added: "No matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can when a school bus comes at you at 110 km/h while you're slowing down for a turn."

A WAPF spokesperson told The Mirror that the crash, which occurred in Neergabby on March 24 just after 3 p.m., was reported by the bus driver the following day. The car sustained approximately AUD 2,000 in damage, and no injuries were reported.

Brad Edwards, who has represented Giuffre in past legal cases, described her condition as "very bad" but expressed hope that she would recover with proper medical care.

Originally from California, Giuffre now resides in Australia. She was a victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and has previously alleged she was trafficked to Prince Andrew. While Andrew has denied the claims, he reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022, which included no admission of liability.