Days After Suicide, Epstein Victim's Handwritten Note Calling For Justice

The family of Virginia Giuffre, who accused Jeffery Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual assault, has shared her last handwritten note before she died by suicide. Ms Giuffre urged families to unite and take action for the safety and justice of victims. She also asked families to come together and take a stand against child abuse, as per The NY Post.

In the note, shared by Ms Giuffre's sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, she wrote, "We are not going to go away. Mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers need to show the battlelines are drawn and we stand together to fight for the future of victims."

The 41-year-old added, "Is protesting the answer? I don't know, but we've got to start somewhere."

Ms Roberts revealed that the family found the note among her personal belongings. She believes the note was meant to be a part of the protest taking place outside the White House on Wednesday. The demonstrations took place to support survivors of sexual violence.

Ms Roberts shared the post on Facebook with the caption, "Hello world, we received news today that there's a protest in DC. We found a handwritten note that our sister Virginia wrote. I think it's important that the survivors know that she's with you and her voice will not be silenced. I know that it's important, and her wish is that we continue to fight."

Ms Giuffre died by suicide at her home in Australia on April 25, her family confirmed in a statement to AFP. They said, "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

Ms Giuffre alleged that Epstein used her as a sex slave and she had sex with Prince Andrew at the age of 17 after meeting him through the American billionaire.

In 2019, awaiting trial for sexual offences, Epstein died by suicide in a jail cell in New York City. Prince Andrew paid a multimillion-dollar settlement to avoid going to trial and denied her claim of sexual assault on multiple occasions.