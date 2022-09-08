Queen Elizabeth Was Second-Longest Reigning Monarch In History

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was the second-longest reigning monarch in history

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was the second-longest reigning monarch in history, after France's Louis XIV. The 96-year-old monarch died today. She had been dogged by health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.

In June this year, she overtook Thailand's King to become the world's second-longest reigning monarch.

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej reigned for 70 years and 126 days between 1927 and 2016.

Louis XIV of France remains the longest-reigning monarch, with a 72-year and 110-day reign from 1643 until 1715.

Crowned in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-serving British monarch in September 2015, surpassing her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria.

After four days of royal parades, street parties, pageantry and other events held across the UK and the Commonwealth to mark the Platinum Jubilee milestone, the monarch had thanked the nation in a letter, saying she had been "humbled and deeply touched", and that "this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come".

"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first," the letter read.

"I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee," she had said.

With inputs from PTI